Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.99

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 49022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

