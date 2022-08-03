Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.99

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 49022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.
The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
