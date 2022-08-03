Bounty0x (BNTY) Trading Up 11.4% This Week

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $213,821.80 and approximately $19,055.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,445.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004366 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00126719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032206 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bounty0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

