BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.49) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.40% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 472 ($5.78) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.51) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.62) price objective (up from GBX 490 ($6.00)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 510 ($6.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.58) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 511 ($6.26).
Shares of BP opened at GBX 403.35 ($4.94) on Wednesday. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 286.10 ($3.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 456 ($5.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 402.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 393.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.84 billion and a PE ratio of -5.64.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
