BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3604 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

BP has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BP to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,518,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,708,598. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BP has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BP will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.58) to GBX 430 ($5.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BP by 12.6% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

