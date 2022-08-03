BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Update

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BP by 22.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 351,830 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in BP in the first quarter worth $8,585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in BP by 39.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 205,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in BP by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,366 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.58.

BP Stock Performance

BP stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. 13,491,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,806,067. BP has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.84%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

