Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $2,642,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after purchasing an additional 338,996 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $4,166,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Up 1.5 %

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.40. The stock had a trading volume of 71,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,658,038. The company has a market capitalization of $177.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

