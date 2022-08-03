Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWZ. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000.

PWZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

