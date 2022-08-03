Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,053 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,053 shares during the quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 481,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 260,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,661. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $21.63.

