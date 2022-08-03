Bread Price Reaches $0.0817 (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. One Bread coin can now be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $7.26 million and $386,378.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com .

Buying and Selling Bread

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

