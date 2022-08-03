BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Down 18.3%

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) fell 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.35. 42,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,108,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 16.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

