Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.38 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

