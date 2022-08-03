Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.00.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.51. 570,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,458. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.99 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $71.38 and a 52-week high of $171.91.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.