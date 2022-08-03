Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $12.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,653. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.38 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 146,196 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 100,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 49,662 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 39,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. Barclays cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “maintains” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

