Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $12.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,653. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.38 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.98.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 146,196 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 100,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 49,662 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 39,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
