Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Brink’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Price Performance

Brink’s stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.67. 2,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,475. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $80.43. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.89.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In related news, EVP Simon Davis purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,342.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Brink’s by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brink’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.