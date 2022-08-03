Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 34.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $539.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,883. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $519.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.84. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $462.66 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $218.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08.
Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadcom (AVGO)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.