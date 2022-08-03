Brokerages Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT at $41.56

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get FOX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 3,274.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth $36,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. FOX has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FOX will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.