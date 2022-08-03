Brokerages Set Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target at $337.90

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $334.47.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $274.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.55. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

