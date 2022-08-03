Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT at $187.58

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSPOF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.28. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

