Brokers Issue Forecasts for Markel Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Markel in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $20.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $20.24. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Markel’s current full-year earnings is $71.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $21.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $19.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $26.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $22.65 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $23.64 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $19.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,253.80 on Wednesday. Markel has a twelve month low of $1,179.00 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,309.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,331.09.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

