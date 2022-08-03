Brokers Issue Forecasts for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.
OceanFirst Financial Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,806.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.