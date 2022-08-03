Brokers Issue Forecasts for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.83. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,806.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

