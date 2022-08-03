Brokers Offer Predictions for Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Casella Waste Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWST. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.11. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.65, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 55,512 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

