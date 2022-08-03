Brokers Offer Predictions for QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for QCR in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of QCR in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
QCR Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 109,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in QCR by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in QCR by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 156,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.
QCR Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QCR (QCRH)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.