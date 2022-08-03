Brokers Offer Predictions for QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for QCR in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share.

Get QCR alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of QCR in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

QCR Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

QCRH stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. QCR has a 12-month low of $47.36 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 109,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in QCR by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in QCR by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 156,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

About QCR

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.