Brokers Offer Predictions for Surmodics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Surmodics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Surmodics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Surmodics Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $34.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $481.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $62.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Surmodics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,135,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,820,000 after buying an additional 128,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.