Brokers Set Expectations for Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ashland Global in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $5.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.50. The consensus estimate for Ashland Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Ashland Global Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASH. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

NYSE:ASH opened at $99.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.04. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average of $99.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ashland Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,197,000 after buying an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after acquiring an additional 192,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

