Brokers Set Expectations for Comfort Systems USA, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a research note issued on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn $6.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.03. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

NYSE:FIX opened at $104.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $106.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.61.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $1,706,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,308.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,337,452.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,500.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $1,706,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,403 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 38,421 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

