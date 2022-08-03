Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.50 to $62.50 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.
Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.98. 1,440,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,591. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,994,984 shares of company stock valued at $94,356,676.
Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
