Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.50 to $62.50 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.98. 1,440,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,591. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,994,984 shares of company stock valued at $94,356,676.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

