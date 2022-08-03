BSCPAD Hits Market Capitalization of $13.87 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $13.87 million and $266,360.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00619771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00036026 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad.

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

