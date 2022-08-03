BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Up 31.9% in July

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,059,500 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 2,319,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTGOF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 285 ($3.49) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on BT Group from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.70) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded BT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.43.

BT Group Price Performance

Shares of BT Group stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. BT Group has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

Featured Stories

