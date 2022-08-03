BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,229 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $244,042,000 after buying an additional 1,769,462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 5,818.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 838,518 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $38,480,000 after buying an additional 824,351 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,694,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,581,643 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after purchasing an additional 662,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,705 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,471,000 after purchasing an additional 486,830 shares during the last quarter.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

NYSE PFGC opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

