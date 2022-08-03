BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 30.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 190,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 190,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $201,819.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,103 shares of company stock worth $873,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 5.3 %

PATK stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PATK. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

