BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLOW opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $187.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

