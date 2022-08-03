BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $91,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $97.13. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.94.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

