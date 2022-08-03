BTIG Research Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $105.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 111.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.29.

RingCentral Price Performance

NYSE RNG opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $47.28 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.34.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,838.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 177.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

