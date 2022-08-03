Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,854,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV opened at $472.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.78. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

