Business First Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Business First Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.85. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.55%.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 662,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,323 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,801,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 20.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading

