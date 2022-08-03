Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Up 18.7%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) shares shot up 18.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 63,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,762,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Trading Up 17.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 115.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $51,099.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 500.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.