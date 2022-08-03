Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $27,979.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00677757 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.