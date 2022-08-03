C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells $174,351.62 in Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $109.23. The company had a trading volume of 900,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,726. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $115.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

