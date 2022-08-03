CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in CACI International were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in CACI International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 291,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,526,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,812,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,503,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $292.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.04. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $313.52. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on CACI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

