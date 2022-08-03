Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CHI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. 941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,744. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36.
Insider Transactions at Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
