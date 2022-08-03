Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. 941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,744. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36.

Insider Transactions at Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

