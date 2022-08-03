Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. 39,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,615. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Insider Transactions at Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $272,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

