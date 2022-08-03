Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. 39,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,615. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.
Insider Transactions at Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.