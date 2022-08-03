Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CGO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,592. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGO. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

