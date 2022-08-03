Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded down 0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,342. The company has a 50-day moving average of 16.96 and a 200-day moving average of 18.66. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 15.78 and a 12 month high of 21.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

