Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$217.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.05 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barrington Research restated a maintains rating on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NYSE:CALX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.66. 8,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.83. Calix has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Calix’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,564,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,005 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

