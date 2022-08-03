Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,633 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.57% of Calyxt worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Calyxt Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. Calyxt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 180.29% and a negative net margin of 114.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

