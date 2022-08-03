Camden Capital LLC Acquires 2,928 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,260,000 after acquiring an additional 48,216 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,004,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000.

IWR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.89. 3,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,252. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

