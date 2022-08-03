Camden Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 137.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,021 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HOOD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.
NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,323,274. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
