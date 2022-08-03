Camden Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWN stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.30. The stock had a trading volume of 32,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.30. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

