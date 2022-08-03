Camden Capital LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 2.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of Mplx by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 44,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 11.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $32.07. 23,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,060. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

