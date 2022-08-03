Camden Capital LLC Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 2,082.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,317,000 after buying an additional 86,428 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in Booking by 20,814.5% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 80,136 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,665.90.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $15.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,941.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,948.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,152.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

